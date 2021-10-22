CandyStore.com analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy. (Black Press Media file photo)

CandyStore.com analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy. (Black Press Media file photo)

North America’s top Halloween candy choices revealed

14 years of sales data analyzed to reveal top 10 treats for trick-or-treaters

It’s a debate that’s often spurred to the forefront of conversations during this time of year.

When trick-or-treaters are safely home and those bags get dumped on the floor or counter for inspection, what do you go for first?

CandyStore.com has analyzed 14 years of sales data to determine the most popular Halloween candy (in the U.S., Canadian data wasn’t available) based on pounds sold.

Topping the list was Reese’s Cups, followed by Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst and Hot Tamales. The bottom of the top 10 list saw Sour Patch Kids coming in at No. 6, followed by Hershey Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn.

While the data was tailored to our neighbours down south, therefore missing a few Canadian favourites, the industry titan is predicting a record-breaking year in terms of candy sales for the Halloween season.

What do you think? Do you agree with the results or is your favourite missing from the list?

ALSO READ: Supply shortage woes have Halloween shops scrambling for stock

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Halloween

Previous story
Record number humpback calves spotted off B.C.’s south coast in 2021

Just Posted

A Cloverdale woman witnessed an illegal addition being built in her neighbourhood, but when a stop-work order was issued the construction continued. Now she’s speaking out because she said “things need to change.” (Photo: submitted)
Cloverdale woman worried about illegal suite

Clayton resident Greg MacRae planted this “lawn art” to protest the proposed changes to the Surrey sign bylaw and to spark a conversation about it among residents. (Photo submitted)
Cloverdale resident hoping to spark change with new ‘lawn art’

Ursula Maxwell-Lewis chats about life, travel, and her start in journalism. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Ursula Maxwell-Lewis chats about life, travel, and her start in journalism

Kendrick Lounsbury, a 2020 winner of Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport, in action with North Surrey Minor Football. (Photo: Youtube)
VIDEO: Four Surrey athletes among 10 Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport award winners