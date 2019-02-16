No winning ticket for Friday night’s $16.8 million Lotto Max jackpot

No winning ticket was sold for the $16.8 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 22 will grow to approximately $25 million.
The Canadian Press
Next jackpot expected to be $25 million
No winning ticket was sold for the $16.8 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 22 will grow to approximately $25 million.
The Canadian Press
Angela Feltrin and Earl Hanes thanked by B.C. RCMP’s top cop
Firefighters find man suffering from smoke inhalation, burns to face and hands: battalion chief
Sources’ White Rock event one of 130 walkathons across Canada on Feb. 23
Delta needs Metro Vancouver’s okay before swapping hundreds of acres and adding it to Burns Bog
‘Bouldering’ and other activities planned at site near Pattullo Bridge
Star-studded Opening Ceremony features athletes from across Canada
Squirrels from Hope and Abbotsford were included in the biologists’ database
Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep
Next jackpot expected to be $25 million
Archeologists from the Smithsonian Institute estimate one of the stones found dates back up to 3500 years
Liberals have had three veterans-affairs ministers — Kent Hehr, Seamus O’Regan and Wilson-Raybould
COG organizers said the hope is to return to the Okanagan in 2020
Maple Ridge mom started campaign to make vaccination a condition of attending school
Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary
‘I shined my headlamp on the marker and I just talked to her: ‘Do you see it Inca? Do you see it?’
‘Bouldering’ and other activities planned at site near Pattullo Bridge
Angela Feltrin and Earl Hanes thanked by B.C. RCMP’s top cop
Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep
Star-studded Opening Ceremony features athletes from across Canada
Archeologists from the Smithsonian Institute estimate one of the stones found dates back up to 3500 years
Kirsty Duncan, Canada’s Minister of Science and Sport made the announcement in Red Deer