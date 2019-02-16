No winning ticket for Friday night’s $16.8 million Lotto Max jackpot

Next jackpot expected to be $25 million

No winning ticket was sold for the $16.8 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 22 will grow to approximately $25 million.

The Canadian Press

