The Canada Place Canada Day parade in 2017. (Canada Place)

No more Canada Day parade at Canada Place

Annual Vancouver parade has been cancelled due to costs

If you were looking for something to do this Canada Day, you can cross Vancouver’s annual parade off your list.

According to Canada Place, who have run the parade since 2009, escalating costs have made it impossible for them to continue.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to no longer host the Canada Day parade,” a statement on the website read.

“As overall costs continue to increase for such a large event, we are focusing our resources on the core elements of Canada Day at Canada Place to ensure we can continue to produce the best possible event for all attendees.”

Other parts of the July 1 festivities, including a main stage headliner performance by JoJo Mason, the Canadian Forces Zone, a citizenship ceremony and the fireworks show are still going ahead as planned.

