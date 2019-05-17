In this image made available by SussexRoyal on Wednesday May 8, 2019, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined by her mother Doria Ragland, show their new son to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Prince Harry and Meghan have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. (Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal via AP)

No home birth: Harry and Meghan’s Archie born in a hospital

Meghan did not give birth to the child in the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home, as had been rumoured

The birth certificate for the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reveals that Archie was born in a private hospital in London.

The certificate filed Friday makes clear that Meghan did not give birth to the child in the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home, as had been rumoured.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at the Portland Hospital in central London on May 6. He is seventh in line for the British throne.

WATCH: Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry and Meghan announced weeks before the birth that they wanted to keep many details of his birth private.

Meghan’s name is listed on the birth certificate as Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

The Associated Press

