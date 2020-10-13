Dennis Demetrioff (BCLC handout)

New Lotto Max winner of a $500,000 prize, plans to ‘get cozy’

In 2020, B.C. lottery players have claimed more than $75 million in winnings from Lotto Max

Dennis Demetrioff, is Lotto Max Extra’s latest winner of a $500,000 prize from the Sept. 4 draw.

Amid COVID-19, Demetrioff plans on sharing his unexpected win with his two children. However, the Victoria resident wants to first spruce his house up with the new funds in his pocket.

“It has been a few years since I have bought any new furniture,” said Demetrioff. “I might replace a few pieces in the house such as a couch – and get myself a new bed.”

In terms of celebrating, Demetrioff says he would rather get comfy on a brand-new mattress or an extra-comfy couch and lay low for a little while.

Demetrioff describes himself as “low key,” when he purchased his winning ticket at the Fairway Market on Jacklin Road, where he later returned to scan for the win.

“I may not be overly excitable, but it is still very exciting,” he said.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

