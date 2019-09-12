The BC Conservation Service tweeted that a moose broke into a Fort St. John school district office on Thursday, Sept. 12. (BC Conservation Service photo)

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Back-to-school season got a bit more interesting for School District 60 staff returning to work on Thursday morning.

Their Peace River North district office, based in Fort St. John, appeared to have been broken into, with the front doors smashed and shattered glass on the floor.

According to the BC Conservation Service, the culprit was a moose that “decided it was not too cool for school.”

The suspect moose was later found, conservation officers added, and determined to be fine, “all things considered.”

“Why? We are not sure,” the post says. “Unfortunately the moose had not learned how to open doors prior.”

READ MORE: Burns Lake bids to boost moose numbers


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
TOP 5: Deadliest bird-strike aviation disasters in history
Next story
VIDEO: Hungry herds of grazers for rent in Aldergrove

Just Posted

Police deny wrongful arrest, assault in manhunt for Surrey cop shooting suspect

Jason Victor Hernandez suing VPD after police mistook him for suspect in shooting of Transit cop in Surrey

Wireless antenna proposal for Fraser Heights streetlights irks Surrey resident

Marie Braun says the antennas would be a ‘hideous eyesore’; Rogers says they’re needed to improve service

SurreyCares marks 25th year by granting funds to 10 non-profits in Surrey

Sept. 19 event to showcase ‘extraordinary charitable work that’s taking place in Surrey’

Surrey teens fundraise for performances at senior homes

Students with Yester Years Productions will gain volunteer hours through practices, events

Developers should pay more to help buy land for new schools, Surrey trustee says

Terry Allen says ‘developers are getting off scott-free,’ province urged to review school acquisition fee

VIDEO: Hungry herds of grazers for rent in Aldergrove

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

B.C. raked in $115 million in vacancy tax from about 12,000 homeowners

Data shows 99.8 per cent of British Columbians are exempt from the levy

New industrial space proposed for Cloverdale

Strata development could bring an additional 185,000 square feet of space to Cloverdale

North Vancouver woman charged with impaired driving during ongoing trial

Deborah Gail Reynolds charged with impaired driving same day she was supposed to appear in court

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Alison Ince remembers being ‘impressed’ with Terry Fox when they first met in 1977

B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Finance minister to decide soon if strata rent bans exempted

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

Most Read