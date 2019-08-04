Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

The Pride Parade kicked off in Vancouver Sunday, Aug. 4. (Stephanie Smith/Twitter)

The 41st annual Vancouver Pride Parade kicked off with an explosion of colour and love in the city’s downtown Sunday.

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event, which kicked off at the corner of Robson Street and Thurlow Street at noon.

Last night 600,000 people gathered among the shores of English Bay in Vancouver to watch fireworks #CelebOfLight together. Today another 700,000 people will gather to celebrate at the #Vanpride parade. No issues, just massive and diverse crowds hanging out and getting along. pic.twitter.com/asLDFN6BGz — Alodar (@AlodarSylmor) August 4, 2019

. @JustinTrudeau speaking to fired up Liberal volunteers about the importance of pride, and standing with the LGBTQ2 community for equality, human rights, and inclusion. #VanPride #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/klmnimraNA — Braeden Caley 🇨🇦 (@braedencaley) August 4, 2019

