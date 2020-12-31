Lottery: Fraser Valley woman wins 100 times more money than she thought

2020 truly ended with a bang for Deroche’s Rina Scott.

Scott was initially excited when she thought she won $1,000 playing 200X Multiplier Scratch and Win only to find there were two more zeros attached to that number.

“I was at home scratching my tickets. I saw that i had one but didn’t notice that there was a multiplier for the game,” Scott said in a statement. “When I went to scan the ticket, it showed that I had actually won $100,000!”

Scott called her mother immediately to tell her the fantastic news. Word spread quickly around town.

“I live in a small town; everyone is excited for me,” she said. “This will change my life, for sure.”

Scott purchased the big winning ticket from the Esso gas station in Deroche.

