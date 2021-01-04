Snow, a lost dog, showed up at the Burnaby RCMP detachment on New Year’s Day. She has since been handed over to the BC SPCA to help find her owners. (Burnaby RCMP/Twitter)

Lost dog that showed up at Burnaby RCMP detachment turned over to SPCA

SPCA will try and reunite Snow with her family

A lost dog found at the Burnaby RCMP detachment is now at the BC SPCA and awaiting a reunion with her family.

“This beauty came to us cold & (sic) scared early this morning. We’re still searching for her family,” the detachment said in a tweet on New Year’s Day.

The dog, appropriately nicknamed Snow– and believed to be a samoyed – as the police don’t know her real name, was handed over to the SPCA on Sunday.

“We think they have a great chance of locating her family in the coming day,” the police tweeted.

Snow, a lost dog, showed up at the Burnaby RCMP detachment on New Year's Day. She has since been handed over to the BC SPCA to help find her owners. (Burnaby RCMP/Twitter)
