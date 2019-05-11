London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest is back for 2019

The Black Press Media-partnered contest will feature two new categories

The London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest returns to Black Press Media readers with a twist this year.

The contest will feature two new categories, West Coast Adventure and Mobile Phone Entry.

Last year, we received more than 25,000 photos from across Western Canada, with Harrison Hot Springs resident Angeline Haslett taking home the title for her photo of a singer in the throes of a performance.

READ MORE: Meet the winners of the London Drugs 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

This year’s prizes include London Drugs gift cards valued at a total of $6,000, and a trip for two to see the northern lights in the Yukon, valued at $1,800 from Air North. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

The categories this year are scenic Canada, wildlife, love where you live, festivals + events, people, mobile phone entry, and West Coast adventure.

To enter for a chance to be crowned the London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year, click here.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: White jeans for spring

Just Posted

Surrey man dead following alleged hit and run: RCMP

Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a pickup truck

Surrey bicyclist who tried to sue motorist instead found at fault

Judge says cyclist contravened the Motor Vehicle Act by riding his bike in a crosswalk, where he was hit

Two whales beached in Boundary Bay

Crowds gathering at Tsawwassen’s Centennial Beach

Paralympian visits Surrey students for Classroom Champions celebration

Para-nordic skier Brittany Hudak mentors several classrooms through the program

Delta police caution public about replica guns

Police are advising not to brandish replica guns in public after an incident in Tsawwassen this week

London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest is back for 2019

The Black Press Media-partnered contest will feature two new categories

VIDEO: Giants stave off elimination with 4-3 win at home

A triumph in Game 5 in Langley earns the Vancouver hockey team another trip to Prince Albert

Montero’s goal lifts Whitecaps past Timbers 1-0

Vancouver beats Portland in MLS clash of Cascadia foes

Grand Forks fire chief on paid leave amid bullying, safety concerns

Fire Chief Dale Heriot on leave until investigations concluded

ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure

Nine-year-old girl struck in Maple Ridge crosswalk

Child taken to hospital after incident at 240 Street at 118 Avenue

Merritt RCMP probe suspicious death; man arrested

Police were responding to reports of a sudden death in a home

New rules for ships implemented to protect killer whales off B.C. coast

Ships must keep 400-metre distance as part of the new rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans

Chilliwack bus driver on wrong side of road wasn’t unsafely crossing train tracks: school district

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Most Read