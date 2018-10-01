VIDEO: Leaping humpback whale cracks B.C. boat’s window with head bang

The humpbacks’ contact with the boat was unusual

Two humpback whales that circled a boat in the waters off Comox were a curious sight — until one of them got too close and cracked a window on the vessel with a bang of its head.

Peter Hamilton, director of the animal-rights group Lifeforce, was on the boat last Thursday, and says the experience with the bus-sized whales was a bit unsettling.

He posted a video of the close encounter on YouTube, and it shows the whales checking out the boat before one of them leaps into the air and smacks its head on the window as it lands in the water.

The video also shows one of the whales flapping its flipper on the boat, rocking it slightly.

READ MORE: Humpback whales visit Cape Lazo

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod

Hamilton calls the humpbacks’ contact with the boat unusual and says whales are known to get close to vessels as part of their behaviour known as “mugging.”

He says the whales hung around for about 20 minutes and that he waited for them to move away before turning on the engine and slowly leaving the area where he’s been studing humpback behaviour for three years.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Luka Burzan’s five-goal game earns WHL Player of the Week nod

Surrey product off to a hot start this season after NHL Entry Draft snub last spring

Surrey removing 200 election signs near intersections that violate city rules

In Surrey, signs aren’t allowed within 25 metres of intersections

‘Cloverfest’ returns with beer, wine to Cloverdale for second year

The craft beer and wine festival will be taking place in Shannon Hall on Oct. 13

Surrey’s Integrity Now slate says it would hire 160 more cops if elected

That’s 35 more than what Surrey First promised less than two weeks ago

Several Surrey soccer teams at nationals, with U-17 tourney in South Surrey

South Surrey Athletic Park will host U-17 boys and girls games starting Wednesday

VIDEO: Leaping humpback whale cracks B.C. boat’s window with head bang

The humpbacks’ contact with the boat was unusual

B.C. dairy farmers say new free trade deal ‘terribly weakens’ industry

Farmers slam the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada deal, despite prime minister’s praise of it

COLUMN: Newspapers matter, now more than ever

National Newspaper Week is Oct. 1-7

B.C.-born Shea Weber to captain Montreal Canadiens

Sicamous native will wear the ‘C’ for the 2018/19 campaign

Ask for public inquiry into Elsner report: police watchdog to mayors

Report says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins rushed their investigation

Farmers to receive compensation as part of historic NAFTA revamp

There are no details yet on how much compensation Canada is willing to provide

B.C. faces emissions cap as LNG Canada looks set to go

Greens oppose natural gas exports due to greenhouse gases

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

WATCH: Freedom returned to Lower Mainland amputee thanks to ramps built by volunteers

Jean Moulton’s mobility has been given a boost by the weekend project.

Most Read