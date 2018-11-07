Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming – through the Skokomish River and even through flooded streets – as they head upstream to spawn.

According to social media posts by locals in the area, salmon have used flooded rural highways this time of year many times – but each time it’s nothing short of comical.

Dani Sawyer called it a “salmon crosswalk” in a video posted to Facebook, which has been viewed more than 94,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

