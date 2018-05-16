Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

Some have called it the next gold-verses-blue dress debacle.

A widely-shared audio clip is polarizing social media users, with some hearing a voice saying “Laurel” and others “Yanny.”

The computer-generated sound bit surfaced online earlier this week.

The latest internet sensation has brought many back to the photo of the dress that caused nothing short of physical altercations between friends and family in 2015. Some said the dress was white and gold, others blue and black.

The true colour of the dress remains a mystery.

Some users online have suggested that age of the person, as well as frequency, play a role in what word people hear.

So which do you hear?

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Coroner’s inquest classifies cause of woman’s death in Surrey as ‘undetermined’

But it found Deanna Renee Desjarlais’s death in Hawthorne Park possibly brought on by drug overdose

U.S. crews lend medical aid to woman at Peace Arch border

Northbound traveller arrived at port with family last Friday

VIDEO: Lest We Forget mural in Cloverdale’s Veterans Square demolished

Building demolition part of planned Museum of Surrey expansion

At the Cloverdale Rodeo, clowning around is serious business

Ricky Ticky Wanchuk on what it’s like for a clown inside the arena

VIDEO: Circus in Surrey for shows under big-top at Guildford mall lot

2,700-seat tent set up for 11 performances from Thursday to Monday

Flooding plagues residents of Merritt

Highway 8 has reopened but many remain out of their home in Merritt

Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers

Luke Strimbold’s sex assault trial has been delayed after the RCMP said there may be more victims

B.C. Mountie won’t be charged after robbery suspect shot

Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 Salmon Arm shooting doesn’t justify charges

Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision

Coyote put down after four-year-old boy attacked

The child had been playing in Burnaby on Tuesday evening

WATCH: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

On May 1, Kara Erickson gave birth to Josep Cañadas’s baby girl, Cloe

Kootenay-Boundary region requests military assistance in flooding relief

The political request came Tuesday night

B.C. hotel says Expedia cost them customers

Vancouver Island couple receives ‘overwhelming’ support from community, other businesses

Most Read