Fernie local Dave Richards with his latest carving creation - an ice bear carved from ice from Crowsnest Pass Lake. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

Fernie local Dave Richards with his latest carving creation - an ice bear carved from ice from Crowsnest Pass Lake. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

(Ice) bear spotted in Fernie

Local wood carver in training Dave Richards is the artist behind the ice sculpture

There are bears back in Fernie – or at least one bear, though this one won’t be sniffing around for food because it’s made of ice and guarding Red Tree Lodge in Fernie.

Carved by Fernie local Dave Richards, the icy ursine will be around until it melts – and with temperatures well below zero in the Elk Valley this week, that could be for a short while yet.

“Ice is fun – it cuts quick and fast, with a great end result. It’s a little disheartening that it all melts away but it’s the ultimate eco-friendly art,” said Richards, who has been learning how to carve wood sculptures and occasionally ice for the last few years, and is apprenticing as a wood carver part-time with Michael Penny of Fernie Log Carving in West Fernie.

This bear is carved from 50cm-thick ice sourced from Crowsnest Pass Lake.

“It took probably about three hours to get the 700-pound block out of the lake, and then it took about 4-5 hours to carve it,” he said.

“I’ve done a few ice sculptures. I just use the same technique (as wood carving). Not sure if I’m supposed to, but it worked.”

The icy bear will be out the front of Red Tree Lodge in Fernie until warmer weather makes him go away.

READ MORE: Off to bed: Elk Valley bear reports drop off


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtOutdoors and Recreation

Previous story
Twitter twins stay on top of Canadian news one misfired tweet at a time

Just Posted

The City of Surrey has approved a biodiversity preserve park for 200 acres in Campbell Heights. (City of Surrey photo)
Surrey council approves biodiversity preserve park in Campbell Heights

White Rock born-and-raised country singer Dawson Gray, whose new single Drinkin’ Alone drops Feb. 11 on most streaming services, plans to take his music to Nashville this September. Jacobus Bourchier photo
Peninsula singer’s new single a first step on the road to Nashville

Cloverdale’s Cindy O’Brien Hugh clears the bar during women’s high jump at the BC Masters Track & Field Championships at Bear Creek Park Aug. 22, 2021. O’Brien Hugh was recently named a 2021 Masters Track Athlete of the Year. (Photo: Aaron Hinks)
Cloverdale athlete named 2021 Masters Track Athlete of the Year

Conservative MP-elect for South Surrey-White Rock Kerry-Lynne Findlay exchanges a fist-bump with Leader Erin O’Toole during O’Toole’s campaign visit to Surrey last September. On Wednesday, after the CPC voted to replace O’Toole as party leader, Findlay put her name forward for role of interim leader. (Kerry-Lynne Findlay Facebook photo)
South Surrey-White Rock MP makes bid for interim Conservative Party leadership