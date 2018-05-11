(Photo by Terry Venables/Natural Images Canada via BC Hydro)

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

In what is becoming an annual occurrence on the Saanich Peninsula, a pair of ospreys returned to their summer nesting grounds on a North Saanich farm only to find Canada geese had taken over their nests this year.

Usually making their home at the top of tall, dead trees, these ospreys had become accustomed to building their summer home atop nesting platforms built at the farm. But, after being evicted by the geese, the ospreys started searching for their own tall perch and began building new nests on nearby BC Hydro power poles.

(Photo by Terry Venables/Natural Images Canada via BC Hydro)

Animals that build their nests on top of power poles face the threat of electrocution, and also create safety hazards for line crews and hydro customers who could potentially lose power in these types of situations if dangling branches or material comes into contact with energized lines.

In this case the line had been de-energized over winter, and it was when BC Hydro crews arrived to add power to the line for the farm’s irrigation needs this summer that a worker discovered the nest.

Rather than destroy the nest, they moved it to a vacated nesting platform by pushing grounding rods underneath the nest. Piggy-back clamps were then used to create a cradle to support the nest while it was moved in one piece.

(Photo by Terry Venables/Natural Images Canada via BC Hydro)

After cleaning off the old nest and replacing it with the ospreys’, all involved were happy to hear that local birder, Terry Venables, had confirmed seeing the osprey return to the relocated nest and begin rearranging branches and twigs, for what he predicts could be a freshly laid egg.

(Photo by Terry Venables/Natural Images Canada via BC Hydro)


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Just Posted

Several Surrey places, recipes in Quaale’s new book about local food

‘Eating Local in the Fraser Valley’ a culinary guide and celebration of food producers in region

Surrey school board balances budget for nex year, but concerns remain

B.C.’s biggest district plans to hire 66 new teachers, 24 education assistants this fall to handle 850 projected new students

High school chefs compete in Cloverdale’s annual student chili cook-off

Teams from Surrey, Maple Ridge, Powell River and Abbotsford go head-to-head

Employment minister to make announcement in South Surrey Monday

MPs Patty Hadju and Gordie Hogg to speak at Semiahmoo House Society

‘Bed Pan,’ bragging rights on the line at annual Cloverdale bed races

Can anyone take down the ‘winningest team’ in bed races history?

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Fraser Valley in wait-and-see mode for flood risk from freshet

River Forecast Centre predicts “bank full conditions” by next week

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

North Vancouver police looking for owner of stolen 6-foot-tall statue

Police said a large wooden statue, about six feet six inches tall, was recovered by officers Monday

Fraser Health CEO to retire after 4-year stint

Michael Marchbank has worked within B.C.’s healthcare sector for 30 years

B.C. town proposes homes with a place to park your plane

Residential development at the Princeton. B.C. airport could put town on the aviation map

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    Fraser River water levels threaten Chilliwack homes, protest camp pops up in Maple Ridge and more

  • How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

    Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

  • Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

    Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home