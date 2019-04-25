Handcrafted paper gowns on display in Vancouver

Langara students designs inspired by esigners such as Versace, Dior and Gucci

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)

Twenty-four handcrafted gowns made entirely of paper are on display at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver.

Students enrolled in the Design Formation program at Langara College are showcasing their artwork as part of the sixth annual Paper Couture Exhibition.

The artists had only four weeks and 16 class hours to research and re-create ab original piece inspired by designers such as Versace, Dior and Gucci — using only a variety of recyclable materials.

“The students experiment and explore couture fashion history, and they problem-solve to find solutions and techniques to work with a variety of everyday and common materials to re-create these haute couture gowns as paper sculptures,” said instructor Kevin Smith.

READ MORE: Vancouver Fashion Week apologizes after seeking models with 20-inch waists

Student Annise Hui said the experience has taught her to be patient with her ideas.

“Success comes from constant exploration,” Hui said.

The public can vote for their favour dress at oakridgecentre.com and be entered in a draw to win a $500 shopping spree. The winning student will receive a $500 bursary.

The gowns will be on display until May 12.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)

Students in the Design Formation program at Langara College display their paper designs at Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. (Oakridge)

Previous story
Fashion production is modern slavery: 5 things you can do to help now

Just Posted

Trial delayed for former Cloverdale pastor and wife charged with sex assault

Trial for Samuel and Madelaine Emerson will be continued in September

Cloverdale’s newly named Henry Houston Scott Park opens

Park named for African-American settlers who came to Surrey in 1912

RCMP arrest Surrey man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at parade

Job market to remain tight in coming years: report

Conference Board of Canada predicts region’s unemployment rate to remain below five per cent

South Surrey rower continues path towards Olympics

Kieanna Stephens originally identified as potential Olympian through RBC Training Ground program

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Handcrafted paper gowns on display in Vancouver

Langara students designs inspired by esigners such as Versace, Dior and Gucci

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre are the cause of curtailment, according to the company

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Four units damaged in Abbotsford apartment fire

Quick action from fire rescue service halted blaze from spreading beyond two damaged units

5 to start your day

Many in hospital after Aldergrove deck collapse, video showing pig abuse allegedly at Abbotsford farm and more

Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Most Read