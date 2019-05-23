Ivor Sharp’s famous black and white photograph of John Lennon and Yoko Ono in Montreal in 1969. (Royal Canadian Mint photo)

‘Give Peace a Chance’: New silver coin celebrates John Lennon and Yoko Ono

On May 26 to June 1 in 1969, the pair – known as the Plastic Ono Band – hosted a protest in Montreal

It’s been 50 years since John Lennon and Yoko Ono recorded anti-war anthem Give Peace A Chance inside a suite at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Royal Canadian Mint has announced a pure silver coin design that will celebrate the pairs artistic talent and social activism.

On May 26 to June 1 in 1969, the pair – known as the Plastic Ono Band – were holding the second week of their infamous ‘Bed-in for Peace’ protest, marked today as a Canadian connection to the duos non-violent protests against wars.

ALSO READ: New commemorative loonie recognizing gay ‘equality’ sparks concern

ALSO READ: B.C.-made glow-in-the-dark toonie for Canada 150

The silver coin features a rendering of Ivor Sharp’s famous black and white photograph of Lennon and Ono dressed in pyjamas and both holding roses during the bed-in.

