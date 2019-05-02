Get ready for the grind on Grouse Mountain

The Grouse Grind Trail opens on May 3 at 6:15 a.m.

The grind is back at Grouse Mountain.

The 2.5-kilometre Grouse Grind opens on May 3 at 6:15 a.m., after crews finished removing dangerous trees, scaling rock scaling and making general repairs.

“Thanks to the hard work of our regional park crews and the great weather we’ve been having, we are able to open the Grouse Grind Trail earlier than expected this year,” said John McEwen, chair of Metro Vancouver’s regional parks committee. “Everyone who’s anxious to hit the grind and enjoy the park’s breathtaking views can now do so.”

The hike is grueling, and hikers should be in good shape and bring a good set of shoes and lots of water.

The Grouse Mountain Regional Park was established in 2017. It consists of 75 hectares of conifer forest and steep terrain. A variety of species like black bear, cougar, barred owl and black-tailed deer live there.

RELATED: Grouse Mountains resident bears Coola and Grinder wake up from hibernation

In addition to the grind, there is also the BCMC Route and a section of the Baden Powell Trail to hike.

The park’s daily hours are from 6:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. And if you don’t want to hike up, there’s a gondola.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.