Fruit, meet beer: New summer festival celebrates this union

More than 25 beers expected from 15 breweries at Fruit Beer Festival in Abbotsford

A new craft beer festival has been announced for this summer in Abbotsford.

The Fruit Beer Festival takes place Aug. 24 at the Railway District Market (2510 West Railway St.), showcasing beers made exclusively with bush fruits and tree fruits.

Mike Willis of West Craft, organizers of the festival, said the idea was to create a beer festival inside of a farmers’ market.

“The festival is much like our Hopwired Festival, where we pair craft breweries and coffee roasters,” he said.

“Fruit Beer Festival’s taking on pairing breweries and fruit growers to make juicy beers without artificial flavours and syrups.”

RELATED: New ‘food and farm collective’ will include food trucks, communal brewhouse

Willis said organizers approached brewers with the challenge of making original beers using real whole, pureed, or juiced fruits without using any of the extracts or flavorings that have contributed to giving fruit beers a bad name.

The festival will feature more than 25 different beers from over 15 breweries from the Northwest and beyond.

The event also includes live music by Dan Tait and Tiger Moon, food vendors with a pop-up farmers’ market, and ice cream.

Festivities kick off at 1 p.m., with beer samples available until 6 p.m. A shuttle service will be provided from the King George and Lougheed Town Centre SkyTrain stations.

Willis said attendees can expect to taste new and unique Belgian- and American-style beers – alongside cherries, raspberries, blueberries, kiwis and more – from the likes of 33 Brewing Experiment, Luppolo Brewing Co., Field House Brewing, Four Winds Brewing, Garden Path Fermentation, House of Funk Brewing and many more.

Admission is open to adults only. Early-bird tickets go on sale Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at fruitbeer.ca.

RELATED: Happy Beer Day! Iceland marks 30th anniversary of end of ban

RELATED: B.C. locations listed among top beer cities in Canada

Previous story
Florida Man Googles self to find out which ‘Florida Man’ he is
Next story
A rare albino penguin makes its debut at zoo in Poland

Just Posted

Surrey mom says Liberal budget falls short in helping people with autism

Louise Witt, whose son has autism, says budget provisions like ‘putting a Band-Aid on a cancer’

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 22 to 24

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Hooked on yarn? Check out this fibre art convention in Cloverdale Friday, Saturday

Eleventh-annual fibre art convention rolls into town

Missing Surrey woman ‘located and safe,’ police say

Kayla Amy Smith, 30, who was reported missing last month

Cloverdale residents invited to review new town centre plan

Final public open house will take place Thursday, April 11, 2019

Protective human chain forms around Victoria mosque for Friday prayer

Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

Six ‘distraction thefts’ in two days spark warning to seniors by Vancouver police

Distraction thefts are used to steal jewelry off the necks of unsuspecting women

WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

WestJet had expected to add two more of the planes this year to increase its fleet to 13

Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash on old Island Highway

Accident happened at 12:15 p.m. Friday near Country Club Centre in Nanaimo

B.C. driver caught going 207 km/h on motorcycle along Okanagan Highway

A motorcyclist was caught by Kelowna RCMP going 207 km/h on Highway 97C

Protective human chain forms around B.C. mosque for Friday prayer

Vancouver Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

B.C. fire department offers tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season

With wildfire season getting closer, the Penticton Fire Dept. offer tips to keep your home safe

Fierce house cat spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Most Read