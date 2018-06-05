Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

Fashion designer Kate Spade, 55, has been found dead in New York.

She was found at her apartment on Park Avenue, in an apparent suicide, according to police.

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade.

The designer and her husband launched Kate Spade New York in 1993. They sold the brand in 2007 for $125 million It is currently owned by the company that also makes Coach bags.

Kate Spade New York now has more than 300 stores worldwide. The couple launched the shoe and handbag company Frances Valentine in 2016.

A spokeswoman for Kate Spade New York called Spade’s death “incredibly sad news.”

“Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand,” the company said in a statement.

“Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time.”

If you or anyone you know needs support for depression or suicide-related mental health problems, call the Canadian Assistance in Suicide Prevention 24/7 hotline at 1-888-353-2273.

With files from The Canadian Press

