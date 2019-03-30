El Chapo, the fashionista?

The convicted drug lord and his wife have stylish future plans, including a clothing line

El Chapo, the fashionista?

The convicted drug lord and his wife have stylish future plans: Creating clothing with the brand name “El Chapo.”

The New York Daily News reports that 61-year-old Joaquin Guzman and his 29-year-old wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, are working together on the project.

She tells the newspaper that his signature would be part of the brand logo. And there’s already an official website.

El Chapo was found guilty in February of murder conspiracy charges, drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms possession. He’s awaiting sentencing and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

But living behind bars may not be a deal-breaker when it comes to fashion with the kind of edgy image that’s sexy to some people.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

FILE - This Feb. 22, 2014 file photo shows Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the head of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, being escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture overnight in the beach resort town of Mazatlan. The lawyer for Guzman says his client’s mental health is deteriorating. Eduardo Balarezo told reporters on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that he’s seeking a psychological evaluation for Guzman before he goes to trial later this year in federal court in New York. The lawyer spoke outside court following a pretrial hearing. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

Previous story
Woodstock ‘69 artifacts showcased in museum 50 years later

Just Posted

Public engagement for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain to begin in April: report

Surrey council to receive project update

Scholarship ‘ignites a dream’ for Surrey teen who struggled with lupus, stroke in high school

Five students awarded $4,000 scholarships from Surrey Firefighters’ charitable efforts

Teaching certificate applicant whose sexual assault charge was stayed lodges human rights complaint against Teacher Regulation Branch

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

Want a Zamboni? Port Kells business is the only place in B.C. where you can buy one

Kendrick Equipment acquires ‘exclusive Zamboni distribution’ for B.C.

‘Jazz and Strings’ concert in Surrey a first for pianist Miles Black at Bell theatre

Surrey City Orchestra strings to perform with jazz trio at concert later this spring

PHOTOS: Combat boots begin cross-country journey for 75th anniversary of D-Day

About 14,000 Canadians stormed Juno Beach in northern France on D-Day, June 6, 1944

Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Turtle Valley residents concerned over possible soil, water contamination

Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

Community rallying to help get Winnie back, a four-month-old German Shephard

Will you turn off your lights for Earth Hour?

Clock is ticking down to Earth Hour, running March 30 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

VIDEO: Giants take Game 5 of playoffs on Lower Mainland ice

Vancouver leads the best-of-seven series 3-2, after a victory over Seattle on Friday in Langley

Woman devastated after small dog killed in fenced backyard of B.C. home

Larger dog attacks 13-year-old Maltese/Bichon Frise cross

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

Most Read