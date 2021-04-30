‘Driving like it’s Surrey, England’: Vehicle caught on video driving on wrong side of the road

Surrey RCMP say it did receive a call, but just from someone watching the video

A video posted to Reddit o Friday, April 30, 2021 shows a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road along King George Boulevard. (Screengrab: Karthik0981/Reddit)

A video posted to Reddit on Friday (April 30), shows a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road in Surrey.

Titled, “Driving like it’s Surrey, England,” the video shows the vehicle driving in the far left lane into oncoming southbound traffic from at least 92nd Avenue on King George Boulevard.

The video continues until the driver begins to slow down around 94A Avenue, in front of Queen Elizabeth Secondary.

Surrey RCMP media relations officer Corporal Vanessa Munn said the detachment received a third-party report about the incident, but “unfortunately due to the fact that it was reported by someone who saw the video, not the original witness we were not able verify the time and date when this occurred.”

She said Surrey RCMP encourages anyone who witnesses something like this to call 911 immediately.



