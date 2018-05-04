(Vancouver Trails)

District to cap Quarry Rock hikers after locals faced with congestion

New parking rules coming to Deep Cove this summer, starting in May

Deep Cove has become a popular hiking destination for outdoor enthusiasts in the Lower Mainland and beyond. But due to congestion and traffic concerns, the city is making changes that it says will help those who live in the area.

In statement on the cities website Thursday, the District of North Vancouver says that as the numbers of people who visit Lynn Canyon and Quarry Rock in Deep Cove each year continue to climb, traffic congestion and parking have caused issues for locals.

“Neither of these locations were intended to be more than local community resources, and so parking lots are not designed to handle large vehicles such as tour buses, nor were narrow streets designed to handle high volumes of traffic,” the release says.

This week, councillors voted unanimously in favour of putting more stringent parking regulations in place to limit the number of hikers on the Quarry Rock route at any given time.

Effective as of May 18 – ahead of May long weekend – parking in certain lots will be limited to three hours, resident parking spots will be created and commercial buses will be disallowed from Mount Seymour Parkway, Deep Cove Road and parts of Lynn Canyon Park without a permit.

Extra signage will also be added in Lynn Valley.

The new restrictions will mean extra bylaw officers, more monitoring by park rangers and a traffic control person on site during peak times.

Note: A previous version of this article noted May 1 to be when new changes come into effect. It has been updated to say May 18.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Just Posted

Clovies honour Cloverdale’s best businesses

Community, entrepreneurial spirit honoured in third-annual awards

‘Graffiti wall’ joins three murals in Newton’s ‘festival alley’

Newton BIA says this is the first commissioned graffiti wall in Surrey

Surrey boy’s cancer fight inspires

Cameron Bulger ‘the face’ of White Rock officer’s Tour de Valley efforts

Best Street parking concerns inundate petitioner

‘It’s actually getting a little bigger than what I can handle,’ says White Rock’s Kevin Costello

Youth leading charge in addressing youth homelessness

A youth council is hosting a townhall meeting aimed at increasing awareness of the issue in Langley.

VIDEO: Humpback whales spotted feeding near White Rock pier

Animals spend afternoon feeding in Strait of Georgia

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Hawaii lava evacuees wake to uncertain future

63 evacuees and more than a dozen dogs and a dozen more cat are displaced

Whitecaps hope teen Alphonso Davies brings relief in Minnesota

At five-foot-11 and 160 pounds, Davies has grown physically from when he first joined the team

Arctic ice melt, increased shipping endangers whales: study

Predictions difficult due to increased ice floe melt, data provided by different models, expert says

District to cap Quarry Rock hikers after locals faced with congestion

New parking rules coming to Deep Cove this summer, starting in May

Minister opens federal pay centre, says troubled Phoenix system improving

Phoenix has caused so many snafus across the country with a backlog of 625,000 transactions

5 to start your day

Nurses rally in Vancouver, IHIT identifies latest murder victim in Pitt Meadows and more

Tensions brew between Tim Hortons franchisees and parent company

U.S. Tim Hortons franchisee association sues parent company over contract clause

Most Read