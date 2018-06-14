A raccoon looks in a window from outside a Minnesota high-rise. (Twitter photo)

Daredevil raccoon vaults to internet stardom

Critter’s high-rise exploits on Minnesota office tower captivates social media

A daredevil raccoon has vaulted to internet stardom after he was caught on camera scaling a Minnesota high-rise office building.

The racoon’s Spiderman impersonation fascinated Twitter users for hours earlier this week.

The raccoon spent nearly 20 hours climbing the outside of a 25-storey St. Paul office tower. It was originally spotted on a the roof of a nearby two-storey building, where it was removed by maintenance workers. It then jumped over to the UBS building, scrambling up and down the concrete structure. The raccoon began climbing down as night fell, before changing its mind and reversing course.

Twitter users replied with a host of creative solutions to bring the creature to safety.

The raccoon eventually made its way onto the roof, where it was lured into a cage with some soft cat food. The critter was then released on private land in the suburbs of the Twin Cities by Wildlife Management Services.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer
Next story
‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

Just Posted

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

‘Brenden’s Ride’ to roll from Cloverdale to Grouse Mountain on June 23

Charity event will raise money for Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports this year

White Rock’s Hebb named commissioner of BC Hockey League

Longtime sports broadcasting executive to take over from retiring John Grisdale

Environmentalists express concerns for White Rock sandcastle bid

Friends of Semiahmoo Bay oppose ‘large-scale events’ at beach/intertidal zone

Hearing attracts 75 to Burnaby boardroom

Speakers divided over 145-lot project on U.S. border in Hazelmere

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

Tax fairness panel also suggests replacing homeowner grant

Why has bus traffic disappeared from one B.C. border crossing?

Number of buses crossing into the United States at Sumas down 80 per cent over last decade

Police and fire departments praise free 24/7 helpline

One year anniversary of bc211 arrival on Vancouver Island

B.C. woman finds used syringe in her returned stolen car

Syringes, bags of clothing, tools and other debris left behind by thieves who stole car

Whales hunting porpoises off Vancouver Island thrill tourists

Pod spotted hunting porpoises near Pender Island caught on video

B.C. public service union settlement first of many

Three-year deal with BCGEU includes 2% annual wage increases

MLA speaks to high-risk sex offender’s placement in B.C. neighbourhood

Liberal Laurie Throness says ‘His place of residence is difficult to defend’

Soccer camp in Surrey with Wolverhampton Wanderers academy coaches

‘Player ID’ sessions in Cloverdale this month co-hosted by new Soccer Stars academy

Most Read