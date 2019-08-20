Couple could go to jail for taking 88 lbs. of Italian sand

Pair said they didn’t know it was illegal to take the sand, which is protected as a public good

This picture taken on Aug. 16, 2019 and made available Monday, Aug. 20, 2019 by the Finance Police of the Sardinian port of Porto Torres, Italy, shows 14 plastic bottles of sand seized from a French couple in the trunk of the couple’s car. (Italian Finance Police via AP)

A French couple faces up to six years in jail for taking around 40 kg (88.1lbs) of white sand from a beach on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Italian finance police said Tuesday they discovered the sand from a Chia beach stashed in 14 plastic bottles in the couple’s SUV during a check as it boarded a ferry Aug. 15 from Sardinia to France.

The couple told police they didn’t know it was against the law to take the island’s famed sand, which is protected as a public good. If found guilty, they face one to six years in jail for aggravated theft.

It’s not clear when a trial may be held.

ALSO READ: ‘Mom, I’m in trouble:’ Canadian faces 10 years for alleged graffiti

Italian finance police say the sand theft was one of the bigger revealed during a recent crackdown.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Just Posted

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Family of South Surrey stabbing victim make public appeal

Paul Prestbakmo died in the early morning hours of Aug. 16

Surrey police award finalists named ahead of October gala

Winners in eight categories to be celebrated at Sheraton hotel in Guildford

Police apprehend ‘armed and barricaded man’ after standoff in Surrey neighbourhood

Surrey RCMP say the suspect was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act

Bose Corn Maze set to open in Surrey field shaped in Scouts Canada logo

Operators of the attraction are celebrating their 20th season this year

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

Border agents carry out raid at Hastings Racecourse

Dozens were spoken to, witnesses say

B.C. Speaker tight-lipped about aide’s legislature security tour

B.C. Liberals question Alan Mullen’s drive across Canada, U.S.

B.C. mom mourns 14-year-old son whose fatal overdose was posted online

Chantell Griffiths misses the son she hadn’t seen much in recent years

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Most Read