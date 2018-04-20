Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Are you sick of passwords? Creating new ones, changing them, remembering them for different websites.

That could soon be a thing of the past Biometric data could replace passwords. Technology companies are moving towards facial recognition and fingerprint scans for secure logins.

Unlike passwords, biometrics are not uploaded during login and are not stored on devices. This new security standard was developed by the FIDO Alliance which includes Facebook, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

That means hackers may soon find themselves out of business.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Just Posted

VAISAKHI: Surrey’s parade through the years

A look back at the history of Surrey’s annual celebration

VAISAKHI: Surrey celebrates Saturday

Up to half a million people expected to gather in Newton for 2018 Surrey Vaisakhi Parade

Temporary closure for Hwy 91 off-ramp to 72nd Avenue begins tonight

Detour for northbound traffic in effect from Friday night to Wednesday

Actor hits playhouse tonight, in honour of her sister

Langley’s Elyse Ritchie may be an administrator by day, but by night she loves being on stage.

Surrey RCMP make drug-trafficking arrest in White Rock

Police say individual released, investigation continues

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Countdown is on to the 2018 B.C. Summer Games

Cowichan Valley hosts on July 19-22

Driving Change: A B.C. man’s charitable trip across Canada

A Kelowna man, his bus, and his mission for positive change across our country

Case of teacher secretly filming teens reaches top court

Acquittal of teacher, Ryan Jarvis, who secretly videoed teens ‘dangerous,’ top court told

Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Marijuana enthusiasts have long been circling April 20 on their calendars as annual day of cannabis

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

Most Read