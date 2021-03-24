The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)

Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

A Clearwater resident is hoping to make her brother’s 19th birthday extra special, by helping him achieve his dream of becoming a YouTube star.

Morgan Thomas put together a video of her brother Parker, who has a rare form of Down Syndrome, and posted it to YouTube and sharing it on Facebook on March 21. Since then, the video had been viewed over 4,000 times on YouTube by people all over the world and her Facebook post has over 200 shares (and potentially a couple hundred more through her friend’s posts as well).

“He’s pretty happy!” Morgan told The Times.

She added Parker had been talking about being a YouTube star for some time so she created a little video to help make that happen, using the skills acquired from a digital filmmaking program. Though Parker’s ability to speak is limited, that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a social butterfly. The pandemic put a damper on his social life, making it rough for him and the family.

But the video is a way for Morgan to make him smile.

The minute-and-a-half video, shows a slide show of Parker throughout the years, with friends and family and his big smile.

The video asks those watching to share with friends and family so his dream can become a reality, while also mentioning that he loves getting mail, cooking and is always up for a high five.

Watch the video below.

