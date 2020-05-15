Chilliwack’s Mary Hnatiw says that winning $500,000 from the May 1, 2020 Lotto Max draw feels ‘Extra’ special. (BC Lottery Corp. photo)

Chilliwack grandma says $500,000 Lotto Max win is ‘Extra’ special

‘I will celebrate at home and share the rest with my kids and grandkids’

Chilliwack’s Mary Hnatiw, who has been keeping busy these days by cooking and sewing at home, says that winning $500,000 from the May 1, 2020 Lotto Max draw feels ‘Extra’ special.

Hnatiw said she was “in shock” after scanning her ticket after filling up at the gas station, and realizing she’d won. The first person she told that she’d matched all four numbers to win the top Lotto Max Extra prize was her daughter.

“[My daughter] was so surprised, she said ‘I can’t believe it!’” Hnatiw recalled.

Hnatiw, who has been playing the lottery for 25 years and likes to play Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49, purchased her ticket at the Lickman Chevron in Chilliwack and says she always says yes to the Extra.

READ MORE: Forgotten lottery ticket was worth $250,000

Hnatiw received her winnings through BCLC’s temporary alternate prize-claim process. On what it was like to claim a large lottery prize during a worldwide pandemic, Hnatiw noted, “It has been great — I am glad I can safely claim while staying safe at home.”

As far as her plans for enjoying her win, Hnatiw says she would like to travel at some point.

“I would like to go back to Europe…but right now that is not an option,” she says. “I will celebrate at home and share the rest with my kids and grandkids.”

READ MORE: Okanagan man claims second lottery win with help from beloved dog

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Communitygambling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lockdown: Eerie footage of empty Kelowna streets captured by videographer

Just Posted

‘Cloverdale Market Days’ has been cancelled for 2020

The Surrey street festival usually draws more than 5,000 attendees

Cloverdale Strong: our town in a pandemic

Shuttered businesses dot Cloverdale’s empty streets

Cloverdale teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

Disability advocate has ‘fingers crossed’ for Tuesday arrival of amended hospital-visitor policy

Concern remains for those in hospital now and over long weekend, says Doug Tennant

Peace Arch Hospital, Evergreen staff focus of designer donation

Design of donated health-care uniforms ‘safer’ than traditional scrubs

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Chilliwack grandma says $500,000 Lotto Max win is ‘Extra’ special

‘I will celebrate at home and share the rest with my kids and grandkids’

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

VIDEO: Black bear hops backyard fence to say hello to Abbotsford family

Video taken from house on Applewood Drive on Sumas Mountain

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

COVID-19: Superbugs are keeping microbiologists up at night

Novel coronavirus likely won’t contribute to more superbugs, says UVIC professor

Most Read