Calling all Lower Mainland pinball pros to Abbotsford tournament tonight

Flipper Freaks Pinball Club hosts league night the last Saturday of every month

Consider yourself a pinball star? Want to test your skills against other local players? If so, you may want to head to Nitro Pinball on Townline Road in Abbotsford tonight.

Tonight is Flipper Freaks Pinball Club league night. The last Saturday of every month, people travel from all over the Lower Mainland to participate in this tournament sanctioned by the International Flipper Pinball Association.

The night starts at 6 p.m. for warm-up rounds before the one-on-one matchups begin at 7 p.m. Players will continue to compete until they lose four times. The doors close at 10:30 p.m.

Nitro Pinball has all the latest pinball machines and the whole evening will only cost you five dollars – snacks, soft drinks included – and no coins extra coins are necessary.

If you do well enough, you can gain IFPA points and get a ranked on a worldwide ladder.

All ages and skill levels are welcomed to join.

The league was founded by retired musician Tommy Floyd in 2011. Floyd also produces the Vancouver FlipOut Pinball Expo every September which attracts enthusiasts from around the world.

More details can be found at the website: http://www.flipperfreaks.com/.

