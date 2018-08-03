North Cowichan is B.C.’s lowest ranked city to live in at 60th place. (File photo)

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

The best place to live in B.C. is not Vancouver or Victoria or even Whistler. According to one Canadian finance magazine, it’s Fort St. John.

MoneySense released its list this week entitled Canada’s Best Places to Live 2018, ranking cities based on affordability and low taxes.

Fort St. John ranked 15th, with a population of about 21,000, an unemployment rate of 5.7 per cent, an average household income of $124,134, and an average value of primary real estate costing about $385,760.

Out of the top 50 cities, British Columbia only makes the mark twice more: Whistler in 20th and Squamish in 49th.

Vancouver placed 88th, and Victoria was 264th.

More than half of the top 50 cities are located in Ontario, with the city of Oakville in first. Oakville is also the best place for new Canadians, the third best place to retire, and the fifth best place to raise a family.

For those disappointed in their cities’ ranking, Moneysense said it’s difficult to rank cities based on categories that don’t take into account the “beauty of the sunsets or the passion of the local hockey team’s fans.”

The criteria it uses is based on the following categories: wealth and economy, affordability, population growth, taxes, commute, crime, weather, access to health care, and amenities and culture.

Each category is given a weight out of 100 points, with the most heavily weighted categories being economy and affordability, followed by health and weather.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

HISTORY: How Fry’s Corner survived floods, Prohibition, and a baby monkey

The story behind the Fry family, and how they transformed a Cloverdale crossing

UPDATED: White Rock’s rainbow crosswalk vandalized

Slur spray-painted on pride-themed walkway overnight; removed by Friday morning

Dog, bear spray and stolen vehicle involved in dramatic Surrey incident

A bus driver was allegedly bear sprayed while trying to run after a suspect, who was later arrested

Police investigating forcible confinement incident in North Delta

Two suspects forced their way into a business on Aug. 2 and held two employees against their will

Deltassist looking for volunteers to turn parking lot into paradise

New community garden to increase food security for residents and provide horticultural therapy space

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

UPDATED: Woman found dead in Vancouver rooming house identified

Police are investigating the city’s thirteenth homicide of the year

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

VIDEO: Large barn fire in Abbotsford

Woman handcuffed by police near scene of blaze

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock was ‘an unremarkable man’ who showed signs of a troubled mind, according to officials

Most Read

  • Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

    Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

  • 5 to start your day

    High-end cars clocked speeding 50 kilometres over limit, two nabbed for alleged theft and more