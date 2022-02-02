BC SPCA accepting submissions for 2023 Calendar Contest

The BC SPCA 2023 Calendar Contest is open for submissions.

The BC SPCA is accepting submissions for its 2023 animal calendar.

Entering is easy, and the public will decide the winners.

Participants are invited to upload their pet’s photo and story to the Calendar Contest website and then invite friends and family to donate in support. The 13 animals (12 months and one cover) with the most votes at midnight on Feb. 14, 2022, will win a spot in the 2023 BC SPCA calendar.

The Calendar Contest, presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, offers a great way to celebrate all the pets of B.C.

“Pets can be affectionate, loyal, funny and so much more. For many people they’re family,” said Tess Repenning, senior manager of digital giving for the BC SPCA. “Each one is unique and we can’t wait to get to know all the special pets out there. Sharing your pet’s photos in our annual Calendar Contest is the perfect way to shine a light on your furry friend while raising urgently needed funds for homeless, abused and injured animals.”

This year’s contest also brings back a popular new category from presenting sponsor Hill’s Pet Nutrition. Even if you don’t make the top 13, those who get 25 votes or more have a chance to be selected for the Hill’s Honourable Mention spot in the calendar. Hill’s will also be giving 25 bonus votes to anyone signing up with a donation of $25 or more on the contest’s Feb. 1 and 2 launch days – a great incentive to register early and start sharing your perfect pet pic with family and friends.

Hill’s generously provides all the food for the cats and dogs in BC SPCA care and is excited to return as the sponsor for the Calendar Contest fundraiser. “We’re delighted to support this fun, community-building fundraiser and make an impact for animals in need. We can’t wait to see all the wonderful photos and look forward to crowning one lucky pet as the Hill’s Honourable Mention,” says Frances Cheslo, engagement specialist, Hill’s Pet Nutrition Canada. “We look forward to seeing animal-lovers come together to celebrate the special animals in their lives.”

To register and learn more visit spca.bc.ca/calendar or contact the BC SPCA at events@spca.bc.ca or Generosity Services at 1-855-622-7722.

