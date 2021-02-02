BC Place is expected to light up with a special display for Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (BC Place)

BC Place is expected to light up with a special display for Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (BC Place)

BC Place to light up with special display for Black History Month

Month celebrates achievements and history of Black Canadians

One of the province’s biggest sports arenas will light up for Black History Month on Tuesday (Feb. 2).

“It’s a time to a time to honour, celebrate and reflect on the stories, experiences and accomplishments of Black Canadians here in British Columbia and across the country,” the arena said in a social media post.

In a statement, Premier John Horgan said that the Black Lives Matter movement highlighted how much work remains in fighting discrimination and racism in the province.

““We know we need to do better as a government in addressing systemic and institutional racism,” he said. “Let’s also take the time to learn about Black history and the ways in which Black Canadians have shaped our communities and our province. Together, we can build a brighter future for all British Columbians.”

