Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)

BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

BC Hydro Crews were kept busy with more than 61,000 calls in 2020. While the vast majority of those calls were run-of-the-mill, the occasional outage left a lasting impression on crews tasked with keeping the lights on.

Vernon appeared to have the busiest year of bizarre outages, making the list four times. But everywhere from Prince George to East Vancouver had some moments that were the buzz around BC Hydro water coolers.

1. More weight than a cherry tree can bear

Topping the list is a hungry bear that scurried up a cherry tree outside of Nakusp. Unfortunately, the bear must have eaten a few too many cherries prior as the branches couldn’t bear the weight, and fell onto BC Hydro equipment. Ouch.

2. Lights out on Grandma’s birthday

In Vernon, a grandmother’s birthday celebration took a dark turn when her helium balloons came loose and glided into some overhead wires, causing an outage that affected 120 homes. The party ended there, but at least grandma had a memorable story to mark the occasion.

3. Dam construction

Construction mishaps are often the cause of power outages, but more notable was the dam construction by some busy beavers in Dawson Creek and Prince George that felled some branches over BC Hydro lines, causing outages affecting more than 700 customers.

4. Birds show no regard for construction protocols

While building their nests, Ospreys in Vernon and Kelowna decided to drop their unneeded nest supplies onto BC Hydro power lines. Perhaps an attempted game of power line pick-up sticks?

5. A different kind of power line buzz

Wasps settled into BC Hydro equipment in Surrey, North Vancouver and Chemainus, and even nested inside a streetlight in Windermere. Crews may have been briefly confused by the buzzing coming from shut-down lines…

6. A dangerous snack

Some very brave squirrels managed to chew through wires in Nanaimo and Langley, leading to outages for more than 8,000 customers.

7. A shocking theft

Crews in Chilliwack responded to an outage only to find the electricity meter was missing. They later retrieved it from a burglar found walking down the street with the meter in hand.

8. Runaway kites

In both Hope and Vernon, a kite broke free from its owner’s grasp, turning the lights out for 2,000 customers. Luckily the kite owners let go of the line to avoid getting zapped!

9. When going green goes black

An avid composter in East Vancouver may want to rethink their composting habits, after a plant tossed out of a window hit electrical equipment, causing a power outage.

10. Leaf those lines alone

In Vernon, a homeowner was lucky to avoid injury after coming into contact with a power line while cleaning the gutters, blacking out power in the area.

While having fun shedding light on some of the more notable incidents over the past year, BC Hydro advised residents to be mindful of power lines in their area — and avoid flying balloons, kites or drones near them. Always securely fasten balloons, lest they be carried away by a gust of wind and leave you and your neighbours in the dark.

“Every year people are seriously injured or killed by electricity. Stay back at least three metres from any power lines – the length of a standard four-door car,” said BC Hydro media relations.

READ MORE: Impaired driving survivor implores people to not drink and drive this holiday season

WATCH: Check out Vernon’s Christmas lights display from home

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Best of 2020power outages

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
KISS-ing 2020 away with the Abbotsford Centre

Just Posted

Volunteers pack Christmas food hampers for needy families Dec. 14 in the Alice McKay Building. Last year the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s annual hamper program served around 500 families and this year organizers expect that number to climb higher. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen adopts two low-income seniors’ complexes for Christmas outreach

COVID forces Community Kitchen to call an audible on Christmas dinner

Surrey RCMP were on the scene in South Surrey after a pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Woman taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after being hit by truck in South Surrey

Incident occurred on 32 Avenue near Semiahmoo Trail

File photo of Surrey traffic in 2019
ICBC claims in Surrey dropped by more than 34 per cent in 2020, insurance watchdog says

This resulted in a savings of $103,203,895 for ICBC in Surrey alone, according to HelloSafe.ca

One class at Earl Marriott Secondary has been advised by Fraser Health to self-isolate due to COVID-19 exposure. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Earl Marriott Secondary class self-isolating after COVID-19 exposure

Symptom-free students will be able to return to classes after winter break ends

A newly realigned portion of the Delta Nature Reserve boardwalk is now open to the public, featuring four viewing platforms and memorial benches. (Infrastructure Canada/Twitter photos)
Delta Nature Reserve boardwalk realignment complete, open to public

Boardwalk was moved to make room for a new vehicle ramp at the Highway 91 and Nordel Way interchange

The Vasquez family (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Make-A-Wish helps Carlee, 8, and family break out of routine with Disney

Critically ill kids put on a Brave Face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

B.C. Supreme Courthouse in New Westminster. (Black Press file photo)
Abbotsford youth worker acquitted of sexual exploitation of student

Woman was accused of having sexual relationship with teenage girl in late 1990s

Long lines have prompted Christmas at Williams Park organizers to make reservation option online. (Mariana Aramburu/Special to The Star)
Drive-thru Christmas light display at Williams Park completely sold out

Organizers ask people not to come if they don’t already have a reservation this weekend

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

Most Read