Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?

With temperatures expected to climb to 38 degrees Celsius in Cranbrook on Thursday, it seemed like a good idea to try and use the heat to bake some cookies.

Inside a vehicle.

Cranbrook Townsman reporter Trevor Crawley put one bake tray of cookies inside his SUV, and one bake tray of cookies on the roof of the vehicle.

Suffice to say, the interior provided a much better atmosphere for baking; after 4.5 hours, the cookies inside were well on their way to being baked.

Eventually.

The cookies on the tray on the roof of the vehicle were not as thoroughly done as the interior cookies, but you make do with the culinary hardware you have — in this case, the sun.

Temperatures are expected to stay hot on Friday and throughout the weekend so stay cool, stay hydrated and stay safe.

Previous story
Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

Just Posted

Gala to help build ‘Diversity Village’ in Cloverdale planned for October

PICS’ project fundraiser to feature Premier Horgan as keynote speaker

Cloverdale-Langley City MP backs petition for heritage funding

John Aldag hopes the petition will bring more support to heritage initiatives in Canada

Sea Festival parade car signage leads to complaint

Council candidate accused of violating city bylaw with vehicle lettering promoting his bid

‘If it’s a thing of the past, so be it’

After 16 years of leading White Rock Youth Ambassadors, Debbie Ward is stepping down

Snover Gill crowned Miss White Rock

Teen says it’s important for people of colour to be celebrated

Blizzards support B.C. kids

Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen today!

Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?

Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

B.C. wildfires 2018: Fire crews battle blazes across the region

There are 2,500 firefighters from B.C. and beyond battling blazes in all B.C. fire centres

UPDATED: Vancouver sex offender found after failing to return to halfway house

Dale Alexander hasn’t been seen since Aug. 7

Ultramarathon through B.C.’s Cascade Mountains cancelled due to wildfires

193-kilometre race course from Keremeos to Manning Park on hold until next year

Maple Ridge family survives third Indonesian earthquake

Logan Lay has brain cancer and was on bucket-list trip with her family

B.C. man steals Magic cards, punches customer in the face

Police seek help in identifying suspect in Abbotsford incident

B.C. diver at Thai cave rescue won’t speculate on which actor should play him in movie

Eric Brown said most rescue dives he’s been involved with were to recovery bodies.

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    Wildfires burning in the Lower Mainland, a man charged following a goose attack and more

  • Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

    Students created fully autonomous robots for final exam in engineering physics course

  • Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

    Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?