B.C. woman rings in 94th birthday with zipline adventure

The Penticton resident gave the Peachland’s ZipZone a shot for her birthday

Erna Hamm is ringing in her 94th birthday in a rather adventurous way.

The Penticton woman spent Saturday zipping at ZipZone Peachland, Canada’s Highest Freestyle Zipline.

“All of the staff just loved her and it was such an honor and a pleasure to celebrate Erna’s birthday with her and we sure hope to see her again next year,” said ZipZone president Kevin Bennett.

Day-to-day Hamm keeps active through hiking and volunteering 11 hours a week at the Penticton hospital.

RELATED: Peachland ZipZone president marries

“Silver (and golden) zippers are always welcome at ZipZone, and we encourage all Okanagan oldies to come on out and tick us off your bucket list,” he said.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Millions of sockeye to spawn on B.C. rivers

Just Posted

Surrey’s Guildford Walmart re-opens following legionnaires’ testing

Location closed Friday out of ‘abundance of caution’

Surrey RCMP investigating ‘serious’ 2-vehicle crash in Guildford

Potential life-threatening injuries from those involved in crash, leaving road closed, police said

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

White Rock police ticket 147 drivers for school-zone speeding

‘Unreal’ number of speed violations logged in four days

South Surrey mother accused of killing her eight-year-old due in court Monday

Supreme court judge to hear case against Lisa Batstone

VIDEO: Millions of sockeye to spawn on B.C. rivers

Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

B.C. woman rings in 94th birthday with zipline adventure

The Penticton resident gave the Peachland’s ZipZone a shot for her birthday

Recent hirings applauded, but not many women in sport leadership roles

Women won 16 of Canada’s medals at 2016 Olympics, but only six per cent of head coaches were female

‘Farmer Wants a Wife:’ Alberta bachelor stars in Belgian reality TV show

Bjorn Bonjean, a 28-year-old winemaker, is one of five farmers vying for the hearts of Belgian women

Nike’s Kaepernick campaign signals change in shoe politics

Nike is embracing activism, racial justice as shoe companies can no longer avoid political division

What does ‘duty to consult’ with Indigenous groups over pipeline really mean?

Opposition New Democrats ask committee to examine why feds’ approval pipeline expansion was rejected

Excluding non-permanent families from Canada Child Benefit unfair: report

Report estimates 3,000 families are excluded from the Canada Child Benefit due to immigration status

Controversial Nova Scotia professor fired after fire storm over comments

Rick Mehta has been dismissed following Acadia University’s formal investigation into complaints

Lions lose QB Lulay in 26-14 win over Redblacks

Veteran B.C. signal-caller removed after taking hard hit

Most Read