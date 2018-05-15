B.C.’s Ninny the goat, Kona the dog turn heads while out for daily walks

Ninny and Kona look forward to four times daily walks together

Every few hours each day, just like clockwork, Ninny the goat and Kona the dog start getting restless and tell Grace Bruinsma in no uncertain terms that it’s time to go for their walk.

The pair have become inseparable and look forward to their walks on a rural Aldergrove street with their companion Grace Bruinsma.

Over recent months they’ve become a bit of a sensation with passing motorists, who often stop and take photos and videos of the trio trotting along 24 Avenue.

Kona the dog is still a youngster and can be a bit of a brat and escape artist, so Grace and husband Andrew keep him on a leash when he’s not in his kennel. Ninny the goat, on the other hand, is eager to follow Kona and Grace and sticks close to them during their walks without any leash or harness to restrain her.

“It started about half a year ago when I took Kona out for his exercise, Ninny started bawling that she wanted to come along with us,” said Grace.

“I thought, why not? She sticks real close to us and listens to me when I tell her to stop and make room for passing cars, and stands on the shoulder or a driveway with us. And if I don’t take her she cries non-stop in her paddock.”

“So many people get a kick out of it,” adds Andrew. “People stop, take photos, and ask Grace if she needs help.”

The couple are hoping that Kona will grow out of his predilection for running away to the neighbours so that he doesn’t have to spend the rest of his life in his kennel. But in the meantime he needs his daily exercise, walking and running alongside Grace and Ninny.

“I usually take them out four times a day for a run and they enjoy it so much that I enjoy it too,” said Grace.

“They know exactly when it’s time for their run and they tell me, loud and clear.”

 

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Grace Bruinsma takes Kona and Ninny on walks four times every day.

