A Langley photographer was at the right place at the right time on the Fraser River

Otters were out playing in the Fraser River in the Derby Reach area during the cold weather earlier this month.

Langley’s Michele Broadfoot was able to snap some shot while she was along the banks of the river to photograph the ice. She was there for a nice surprise when one otter caught a fish.

