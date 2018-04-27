B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Millennials in B.C. are more likely to donate their time when giving back to the community, rather than money or other items, a new poll suggests.

About 79% of people surveyed in the Insights West report released Friday said they believe we should all help others by actively donating our time and buying from socially responsible companies.

But the group of 18- to 29-year-olds surveyed were less likely than older people to donate food or clothing to charity – 48% vs. 79% – or to donate money – 43% vs. 70%.

They are also far more likely to post about a charity on social media, volunteer, and fundraise on behalf of a non-profit group.

Millennials are much more likely to get involved in their community to meet new people and have a good time, the report said, rather than just to help the cause.

“Under 30s are in that stage in life where they often don’t have enough money to do exactly what they want,” Insights West president Steve Mossop said in a release.

“But, even as they face these challenges, young British Columbians are getting involved and giving back to their community—especially when it comes to their time and social engagement.”

