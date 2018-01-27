Credit: Facebook

B.C. man selling home, with a warning about the neighbours

Kane Blake is selling his house with a unique sign to warn potential buyers

WARNING: This story has mature language.

There are many factors to consider when purchasing a home – local transit, nearby schools – but it’s not until you move in that you usually get aquainted with the neighbours.

One Kelowna man is taking a more transparent attitude towards his house listing.

In his front yard sits a sign which reads “Home for Sale, by Owner, Because Neighbor is an Asshole.”

Kane Blake say he’s at his wit’s end after constant harassment from a neighbour and concern for his children’s safety. It’s gotten to the point he’s decided to sell his house.

The Kelowna resident said bylaw and RCMP are constantly at his house, located in Springvalley, because of an unruly neighbour who has been harassing most of the neighbourhood.

He created the $40 sign to retaliate, saying he’s tried being kind and ignoring the neighbour, but the harassment has continued since his family moved in five years ago.

The neighbour was caught taking photos of Blake’s house, which has him concerned for his underaged children, he said.

“My kids won’t even walk to school, they’re terrified.”

The RCMP and the city have also done nothing, he said.

“I was already dealing with bylaw this morning, on two separate things,” he said. “They don’t go away and neither does the RCMP, they may as well put the detachments in our neighbourhood.”

Blake said other neighbours have been encouraging of the sign and he’s received positive feedback from them.

Since the sign’s creation three days ago, he’s had two offers on the house because of it.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Just Posted

PHOTO: Aerial view of the former home of White Rock’s Hillcrest Bakery

Work clears way for final Miramar Village towers

RBC warns of text message ‘phishing’ scam

Surrey, Courtenay residents report suspicious text message

Stealth begin back-to-back series in Denver

Vancouver will be looking to avenge its home opener loss against the Colorado Mammoth.

Fort Gallery in Langley hosts free events featuring local artists

Local artists, musicians, poets will highlight the monthly First Thursday celebrations.

Langley firefighters keep the spirit of giving alive in 2018

City of Langley firefighters donate to LAPS and Ishtar House

First Nations return donations, anti-Site C stakes to B.C. government

Treaty 8 Chiefs say Premier John Horgan and other cabinet ministers betrayed their commitment

B.C. man selling home, with a warning about the neighbours

Kane Blake is selling his house with a unique sign to warn potential buyers

Cabana Lounge employee dead after early-morning fight

Police say that 23-year-old Kalwinder Thind stepped in to break up a fight but died of injuries

Friends, family to say goodbye to 15-year-old bystander killed in gang shooting

Funeral for Alfred Wong, who was killed by a stray bullet in Vancouver, to be held in Coquitlam

BCHL Today: Tight races for top spot in all three divisions

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Two storms headed to the Interior

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway

Poverty not a good reason to take Indigenous kids from parents: Bennett

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says new money coming to keep kids with their families

Mail, Japan and Canadian-style populism: how politics touched us this week

Sexual misconduct allegations, Canada Post, free trade with Japan and more

Five things to watch: Canada’s solid presence at the Grammys

Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber, Leonard Cohen, Michael Buble all up for awards

Most Read