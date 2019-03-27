The view from a $30M penthouse in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour. (malcolmhasman.com)

B.C. home to 5 of top 10 priciest penthouses in Canada

From $30M to $7.3M, there’s a condo for every millionaire on this list

We all know it’s expensive at the top and that’s especially true in B.C.

The province boasts five of Canada’s top 10 most expensive penthouses, including capturing the top two spots.

The priciest penthouse in the country goes for a cool $30 million, and is located in Coal Harbour atop the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel. The price gets you four bedrooms, four-and-half bathrooms and 6,652 sq. ft.

A little too rich for your blood?

The next one down is located just a few blocks away in Vancouver’s Downtown and costs only $16.5 million.

The 9,000 sq. ft. space is a broken up into two stories, and also has 1,500 sq. ft. of open and enclosed balconies.

A $16.5M penthouse in Vancouver’s Downtown. (http://www.dreamhomesmagazine.com)

Something Francophone a bit more your style?

Montreal has two penthouses atop the Four Seasons for eager buyers: a 6,910 sq. ft. $15.4 million four bed, five bath penthouse and if that’s a little too much for you, then there’s also a 5,812 sq. ft. $13.4 million three bed, 3.5 bath option.

One of these Montreal penthouses could be yours for $15.4M. (cyrillegirard.com)

This Montreal penthouses could be yours for $13.4M. (cyrillegirard.com)

Then, Vancouver rounds out the top five with a 2,740 sq. ft. $13 million penthouse with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located in the city’s West End.

The view from a $13M penthouse in Vancouver’s West End. (lesleefarrell.com)

No. 6 on the list is the world’s first LEED Platinum highrise and the fourth tallest condo building in Vancouver.

For $11 million, you can score a three-storey penthouse with 2,334 sq. ft. of indoor living space with two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,336 sq. ft. of outdoor living space spread over five outdoor patios and a private roof top deck with outdoor hot tub and direct elevator access right inside the suite.

The view from a $13M penthouse in Vancouver’s West End. (lesleefarrell.com)

Have a budget of just $10 million or less? Check out the wooden staircase in this $9.8 million two storey penthouse on the appropriately named Hardwood Street.

With three bedrooms, four bathrooms spread out over 4,623 sq. ft., you’ll have room for all your guests on your eight balconies and terraces – and room for their cars, with six parking stalls.

Fancy life at sea? This $9.8M Victoria condo is pretty close. (www.lesleefarrell.com)

Island life catch your eye? Check out this $8.9 million abode at the entrance to Victoria Harbour and gaze out at the sailboat all around you in your 4,810 sq. ft. two bed, 4 bath home.



Canada’s biggest city makes the list at No. 8, with this $8.8 million offering from Aqaulina in Toronto. The 4,622 sq. ft. three bed, six bath condo also comes with a fully-equipped fitness studio, spacious party room and outdoor pool.

It’s terraces as far as the eye can see with this $8.8M Toronto abode. (http://www.penthousequeen.com)

Finally, rounding out the list is a $7.3 million condo in Toronto. It might be the cheapest of the luxury options but it still boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms and 4,616 sq. ft. of space.

This Toronto condo will run you $7.3M. (www.johnfortney.ca))

