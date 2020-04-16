Shoe designer John Fluevog has designed a pair of shoes in honour of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (File contributed/ fluevog.com)

B.C. designer John Fluevog creates shoes in honour of Dr. Bonnie Henry

Pre-sale profits from the shoes will go to Food Banks BC

Vancouver-based shoe designer John Fluevog announced that he’s designed a shoe in honour of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The limited edition, pink leather shoes are part of the designer’s Operetta family, and include patent leather accents and some of Henry’s famous words “be kind, be calm and be safe,” stamped onto the footstock.

ALSO READ: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

Henry had been spotted sporting some Fluevogs of her own, and Fluevog himself said she’d inspired him to draft the design.

“At times like these, we’re so fortunate to have someone who is calm and comforting but direct, and positive but realistic, informing and educating us day to day,” Fluevog said in an online statement. “We always like to find ways to help, and to highlight those who are doing good in our world. To hear about and see that our admiration for Dr. Henry was mutual was just a beautiful cherry on top of an already great idea sundae.”

The shoes received Henry’s blessing. Much like the namesake herself, sales from the shoe will aid in the fight against COVID-19, with 100 per cent of pre-sale profits going to support Food Banks BC.

Pre-sales are set to begin next week.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

BusinessCoronavirusShoes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Shoe designer John Fluevog has designed a pair of shoes in honour of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (File contributed/ fluevog.com)

Previous story
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Easter to the test
Next story
VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

Just Posted

Surrey 6/49 ticket holder wins $16 million

Ticket in April 15 draw the only one in Canada to match all six numbers for jackpot

Surrey school district providing child care for essential workers at three sites

Union says more than 200 support staff wanted to help

Possible heritage oak in Clayton to be cut down

Cloverdale resident not giving up fight to save ‘heritage tree’

Hearing regarding South Surrey galvanizing plant air quality permit postponed

Officials cite COVID-19 pandemic in tentative rescheduling of proceedings

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 16: ‘Uncharacteristic’ increase in liquor sales since state of emergency declared

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increases

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

COVID-19 world update: Trump talks of reopening U.S.; cases ease in some countries

Comprehensive digest of the latest coronavirus news from around the globe

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

B.C. premier hosts free virtual concert to bring people together amid COVID-19

Musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read