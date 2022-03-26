Jackson Kuhn, 7, of Chilliwack gave away a bunch of his books to other kids on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Jenn Kuhn photo)

B.C. boy, 7, spends spring break giving away own books to other kids

Jackson Kuhn of Chilliwack decided to hand out books he no longer reads to fellow young readers

A young Chilliwack boy spent part of his spring break doing something nice for other kids.

Jackson Kuhn, 7, decided to have a little book giveaway where he handed out free books of his that he no longer reads to fellow young readers.

Originally, mom Jenn Kuhn suggested they should donate the books, but Jackson had other plans.

“He begged me to set up a little stand so he could personally give them away and see how happy the other kids were,” she said.

For about three hours Jackson sat outside his home in Chilliwack on Friday, March 25 holding a blue sign reading “Free Books.” A table and small shelf full of children’s books sat on either side of him.

“We had an amazing turnout,” Kuhn said after the event.

Jackson gave away about 100-plus books.

“We met so many great people today and he is so happy and proud to be giving back to other kids,” she said. “Proud momma for sure.”

