The Witness Blanket residential schools art exhibit is now available on a newly launched interactive website. (witnessblanket.ca)

The Witness Blanket residential schools art exhibit is now available on a newly launched interactive website. (witnessblanket.ca)

B.C. artist’s Witness Blanket for National Truth and Reconciliation now accessible to all

Created by Carey Newman, the art installation had previously only been viewable in person

A new interactive website is making it easier than ever for people to experience Indigenous author and artist Carey Newman’s nationally significant art installation the Witness Blanket.

The installation comprises more than 800 items from 77 communities collected from every residential school in Canada. It was previously only available in its original physical form at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights in Winnipeg and as a true-to-scale replica that has been on tour throughout Canada.

“The launch of the website brings forth a new, accessible format for the Witness Blanket, which will ensure it is available to a greater audience in Canada and beyond,” read a news release. “The interactive website allows users to explore the piece in detail and provides background on its creation, and includes a teacher’s guide, a resource guide and more.”

The Witness Blanket includes such objects as clothing, photographs, letters and even pieces of buildings. Newman sought to include objects that would reflect the diverse Indigenous communities across Canada.

“I wanted to make something to represent the experiences of survivors. Canada is a big country, and more than 150,000 Indigenous children went to residential school,” he said in the release.

The website is available at witnessblanket.ca.

READ MORE: Human Rights museum to restore Coast Salish artist’s Witness Blanket

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtGreater VictoriaIndigenousresidential schoolsWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Life on the edge: Will Arnett narrates new Netflix docuseries on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum taking questions from reporters outside Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Safe Surrey Coalition promising new indoor pool for Whalley if elected

Rosa Cheng with Vancouver Cantonese Opera, featured during this year’s Vancouver Outsider Arts Festival, a three-day event Oct. 14-16. (Submitted photo)
‘Outsider’ festival spotlights Surrey-area artists who face social exclusion, other barriers

Doctor Olumuyiwa Bamgbade has been charged with one count of sexual assault. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey anesthesiologist charged with sexual assault

Kerry-Lynne Findlay said her new appointment as chief opposition whip will help keep the Trudeau Liberals called to account for meeting inflation with tax hikes and inflationary deficits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
South Surrey-White Rock MP Findlay appointed chief Opposition whip

Pop-up banner image