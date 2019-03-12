Tim Berners-Lee. (Twitter photo)

At 30, World Wide Web ‘not the web we wanted,’ inventor says

Creator wants wants the web to become more accessible to those who aren’t online

At its ripe old age of 30 and with half the globe using it, the World Wide Web is facing growing pains with issues like hate speech, privacy concerns and state-sponsored hacking, its creator says.

Tim Berners-Lee joined a celebration Tuesday of the Web and reminisced about where he invented it — at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research — beginning with a proposal published on March 12, 1989.

The 63-year-old Englishman is calling on governments, companies and citizens to work together, and wants the web to become more accessible to those who aren’t online.

Speaking at a “Web@30” conference, Berners-Lee acknowledged that for those who are online, “the web is not the web we wanted in every respect.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

UPDATE: Surrey council decides not to ban donation bins in wake of deaths

In a split vote, council votes to keep existing approach to handling donations bins

VIDEO: Cloverdale violinist, 11, takes the stage with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

For a second time, Da-Wei Chan performed as a soloist for the VSO’s centennial celebration

First look at proposed Walmart warehouse and distribution centre in South Surrey

Project would see a 296,000-square-foot, $175-million frozen grocery facility built at 19500 26th Ave.

Surrey RCMP making headway on elections fraud investigation

Mounties expect to submit a report to Crown counsel ‘within the next month’

Repaired White Rock Pier to include concrete deck

The city has issued an RFP for reconstruction of the structure, which was damaged last December

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking on worker’s lunch in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

5 to start your day

Man charged with murder of Chilliwack woman, B.C. remembers Micah Messent and more

B.C. teacher ‘exploited’ former student for ‘sexual advantage’

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

Convicted Lower Mainland fraudster had Hells Angels ties: co-accused

A Langley man sentenced for a $6 million fraud said his former boss threatened to kill him

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

Most Read