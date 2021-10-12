Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold in the annual charity fundraiser. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold in the annual charity fundraiser. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Anonymous donor buys $10K in cookies from B.C. girl guides

Troop will donate the cookies to a variety of Nanaimo area poverty assistance charities

A group of Nanaimo girl guides has had one anonymous person buy more than $17,000 worth of cookies from the group over a two-year period.

All of the proceeds will be used to fund the group’s activities for the rest of the year.

Troop leader Sarah Bramley says the buyer asked that the members learn about community services and encouraged them to donate the boxes to local charities.

She said the troop will donate the cookies to Tillicum Lelum, Loaves and Fishes Food Bank and the Nanaimo Non-Profit Housing Society to hand out to their clients.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Anonymous donor in Nanaimo buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to charity

charity

Previous story
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to ‘soak up’ space
Next story
‘Into the Wild’ bus on display during preservation work

Just Posted

Brewery owners Stephen Gregorig (left) and Jamie Overgaard recently won a silver-medal for their English-style IPA Orion 1-1. Their taproom, Smugglers Trail Caskworks, opened in Port Kells one year ago. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Port Kells brewery wins silver medal at national Canadian beer awards

A linotype operator stands in the heritage Strathmore Standard newspaper building at Heritage Park in Calgary. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Calgary’s Heritage Park offers a great deal of attractions

File photo
City crew finds ‘possible’ human remains in Newton

Richard Tichelman sings a cover of Starship’s hit song “We Built This City” during an online broadcast of Surrey Arts & Business Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 12. (YouTube image)
Surrey Arts & Business Awards for Ero, Johal, Randhawa and Fraser Valley Musical Theatre