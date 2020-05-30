Rocket at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (Star files)

Aldergrove zoo to reopen Monday with new COVID-19 safety measures: spokesperson

June 1 reopening to be ushered in by words from Darryl Plecas, Legislative assembly Speaker

The Greater Vancouver Zoo is planning to reopen to the public on Monday after more than a month in shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, a zoo spokesperson confirmed.

The announcement comes as phase three of B.C.’s Restart Plan gets underway June 1. Provincial parks and resorts will implement social distancing measures while open – to curb COVID-19 community spread.

To usher in the end to the Aldergrove’s facility shutdown, Darryl Plecas, Speaker of the Legislative assembly, will say a few words.

Joining him will be general manager, Serge Lussier, and animal care manager, Menita Prasad, of the zoo.

READ MORE: Greater Vancouver Zoo closes to the public due to pandemic

More details, including new health-related guidelines to be followed at the wildlife park, will be revealed to The Star on Monday.

“We are taking every precaution we can to make the GV Zoo the safest location you can bring your family,” the zoo posted publicly.

Other wildlife parks in Canada, such as Toronto Zoo, reopened last week with pre-booked drive-through tour options for guests.

At Calgary Zoo – which reopened Saturday, May 23 – one-directional paw prints on the ground allow visitors to guide themselves through the zoo.

RELATED: Aldergrove zoo envisions $20M revamp, plans to revitalize the zoo ‘slowed’ by COVID-19

AldergroveCoronavirus

