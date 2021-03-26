Abbotsford, Langley locations co-starring in new Mighty Ducks streaming series

Lauren Graham (right) is one of the main stars in Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which began streaming today on Disney+. This scene was filmed at Abbotsford Centre. (YouTube)

The Mighty Ducks new streaming series drops on Disney+ today (March 26) and Abbotsford plays a big part in the follow-up to the popular 90s trilogy.

The Abbotsford Centre is used as an ice rink and the University of the Fraser Valley’s Building K (formerly Finnegan’s Pub and Phoenix Lounge) was rebranded as the “Hendrix Hockey Pavilion” for the production. It appears that Langley’s George Preston Recreation Centre is also used in the series.

The show, titled Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, features the return of Emilio Estevez as Coach Gordon Bombay and introduces Lauren Graham as a hockey mom whose son was cut from the Ducks and they set out to build their own team of misfits.

One of the narratives of the show appears to be the clashing of the current intense culture of youth sports with the realization that sports are mostly supposed to be about having fun. The show is set in present-day Minnesota.

The show’s first episode is available today, and new episodes will be available stream weekly until April 30. The first season contains six episodes.

