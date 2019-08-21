The majority of British Columbians want an opt-out system for organ donation. (BC Transplant)

66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll

Support was lowest in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces

Nearly two-thirds of British Columbians want the organ donor system to be opt-out instead of opt-in, a new poll from Research Co. suggests.

Wednesday’s poll found that B.C. residents had the highest support for the opt-out system in the country, with 66 per cent compared to 63 per cent nationwide.

Across Canada, 25 per cent of the 1,000 people surveyed said they probably or definitely opposed the opt-out system, which is used in countries like Spain, Croatia and Belgium.

In Canada, Nova Scotia has an opt-out system.

The poll suggests that NDP voters are the most supportive of an opt-out system at 71 per cent, with Liberal supporters at 69 per cent and Conservative voters at at 60 per cent.

The lowest support for an opt-out system was in Ontario with 57 per cent and the Atlantic provinces with 59 per cent.

ALSO READ: 3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nearly 50% of Canadians experience ‘post-vacation blues’: poll
Next story
Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Just Posted

Grieving South Surrey mom ‘disappointed’ province not moving quicker to fix recovery homes

Min. Judy Darcy says new regulations, effective Dec. 1, follow ‘many horror stories’

Surrey school district unveils its first rainbow crosswalk

Superintendent Jordan Tinney says colour crossing ‘a statement that everyone is welcome in Surrey’

Potters’ House of Horrors sets date for opening weekend in Surrey

The ‘Death Valley Motor Inn’ is an all-new haunted house this year

Comedy is King as Surrey theatre company stages benefit show for youth mentorship program

‘All in Good Fund’ comedy night to feature Simon King at Cloverdale’s Elements Casino

Date set for complete closure of North Surrey Recreation Centre

Users will be directed to programs and services within a four-kilometre radius of the site

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living

Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says

Liberals block hearings into scathing ethics report on SNC-Lavalin affair

Dion concluded in his report last week that Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act

Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Victoria father charged with double murder of his daughters takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Vancouver masseuse charged with sexual assault after in-home visit

Client had booked him off an app

Most Read