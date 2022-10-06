Chilliwack Common is a collaborative beer made by six craft breweries in Chilliwack. (Submitted by Old Yale Brewing)

6-pack of Chilliwack craft breweries collaborate on beer for charity

All profits from ‘Chilliwack Common’ lager will go to Chilliwack Park Society

Six craft breweries in Chilliwack have come together to make a collaboration brew.

The new lager, called Chilliwack Common, was released on Oct. 1 by Old Yale Brewing, Farmhouse Brewing, Field House Brewing, Bricklayer Brewing, Flashback Brewing and Sidekick Brewing.

What’s more is that all profits from this unified beer go directly towards Chilliwack Park Society.

“Six breweries came together to create our version of a California Common… that’s not so common,” said Old Yale brewmaster Nick Fengler.

“This golden lager is mildly hoppy and absolutely brimming with toasted malt and caramel malt flavour. It’s light, refreshing, flavourful and an excellent way to bring the Chilliwack craft beer community together while supporting such a great cause.”

Chilliwack Common is available in 473ml four-packs at Old Yale Chilliwack, online for local delivery, and in Chilliwack private liquor stores. Or, find it on tap at Old Yale Chilliwack, Farmhouse Brewing, Field House Brewing, Bricklayer Brewing, Flashback Brewing and Sidekick Brewing.

For more about the new Chilliwack Common beer, go to oldyalebrewing.com/chilliwack-common.

READ MORE: Beer of the Year award goes to Old Yale Brewing Co.

 

