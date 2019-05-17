Kearney Funeral Services entered a special bed this year. The rider set herself up in a casket. (Samantha Anderson)

5 to start your day

Fatal crash under investigation on Highway 5, Cloverdale Rodeo kicks off with annual street race and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, May 17.

1. Fatal crash on Coquihalla closes highway for hours

One person is dead and a number of others were injured in a mutli-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway Thursday evening. See more >

2. B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

New Democrat House Leader Mike Farnworth told the legislature that Clerk Craig James has retired with a “non-financial” settlement. See more >

3. Man nearly run over by his own SUV at Port Moody boat launch

A man walked away with minor injuries after he jumped off his boat when his SUV and trailer it was attached to rolled backwards down the boat launch and into the water. See more >

4. Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

With recent gas prices in the Lower Mainland and Victoria topping $1.70 per litre, it’s no surprise big savings are to be had in going electric, so long as you can afford the higher prices compared to gas-fueled options. See more >

5. Cloverdale Rodeo kicks off with annual bed races

The annual Cloverdale bed races, a tradition since 1977, sees teams of people hurtle someone down 176A Street in a bed frame for glory, a year’s worth of bragging rights, and coveted trophies such as the Bed Pan or the Chamber Pot. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Just Posted

GALLERY: Beds race down Cloverdale street in annual rodeo kick-off

Crowds turn out on 176A Street to watch skateboard demos, bike parade and bed races

VIDEO: Flash mob celebrates 60th anniversary of Surrey Association for Community Living

SACL has provided services for individuals with developmental disabilities for decades

GUIDE: Rodeo, community events in Cloverdale this weekend

Bed races, chili cook-off, parade and the rodeo itself

Final bout of Gypsy moth spraying in Surrey set for May 24

Again, they’re targeting 62 hectares area near Highway 1 and Port Mann Bridge from sunrise to 7:30 a.m.

Surrey Mounties seize drugs, weapons and cash

Two men were arrested in separate criminal investigations this week

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

5 to start your day

Fatal crash under investigation on Highway 5, Cloverdale Rodeo kicks off with annual street race and more

Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crunched the numbers, and thousands can be saved each year by ditching gas-guzzlers, a report says

Seven-foot boa constrictor briefly on the loose in a Fraser Valley neighbourhood

Nearby residents warned ‘Copper’ was missing but was quickly found in a bucket

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Rescue crews on way to Mount Seymour for stranded hiker

North Shore Rescue said hiker believed to be in the bluffs south of Suicide Creek

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

Most Read