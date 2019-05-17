5 to start your day

Fatal crash under investigation on Highway 5, Cloverdale Rodeo kicks off with annual street race and more

Kearney Funeral Services entered a special bed this year. The rider set herself up in a casket. (Samantha Anderson)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, May 17.

1. Fatal crash on Coquihalla closes highway for hours

One person is dead and a number of others were injured in a mutli-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway Thursday evening. See more >

2. B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

New Democrat House Leader Mike Farnworth told the legislature that Clerk Craig James has retired with a “non-financial” settlement. See more >

3. Man nearly run over by his own SUV at Port Moody boat launch

A man walked away with minor injuries after he jumped off his boat when his SUV and trailer it was attached to rolled backwards down the boat launch and into the water. See more >

4. Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

With recent gas prices in the Lower Mainland and Victoria topping $1.70 per litre, it’s no surprise big savings are to be had in going electric, so long as you can afford the higher prices compared to gas-fueled options. See more >

5. Cloverdale Rodeo kicks off with annual bed races

The annual Cloverdale bed races, a tradition since 1977, sees teams of people hurtle someone down 176A Street in a bed frame for glory, a year’s worth of bragging rights, and coveted trophies such as the Bed Pan or the Chamber Pot. See more >

